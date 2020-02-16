Transportation and education issues will be top issues for Rome Floyd Chamber members during upcoming legislative trips to Atlanta and Washington, D.C.
Chamber President Jeanne Krueger briefed chamber members on the upcoming trips Friday and encouraged members to participate in one or both of the lobbying efforts.
A Day at the Capitol in Atlanta is set for Feb. 26 where chamber members will meet with all members of the local legislative delegation as well as officials with the Department of Education, Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Department of Agriculture.
The annual chamber lobbying trip to Washington, D.C., is set for March 3 through March 5. The delegation will meet with Rep. Tom Graves, as well as Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. For many from the chamber group, it will be their first chance to meet with Loeffler, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace longtime Sen. Johnny Isakson.
While in Washington, the group plans to meet with staff from the Federal Highway Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Education.
Space is still available on both of the trips. The Atlanta trip costs $50 and the delegation will leave from the chamber around 7:30 a.m. and return around 5 p.m.
Krueger said a visit with Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black was very beneficial last year.
The Washington, D.C., trip will cost $1,000, but that covers airfare and hotel expenses. The group will be staying at the Darcy Hotel near DuPont Circle.
Krueger also told chamber members Friday the 2020 Confluence Conference would be returning to the Historic DeSoto Theatre on April 2.
“We loved being at the Marriott Riverwalk but we outgrew the space,” Krueger said. “We were sold out. We could not add one more chair and had to turn people away. We don’t want that to happen again.”
The chamber already has some of the speakers lined up for the Confluence Conference, usually a tech-themed conference that highlights trends in technology along with local companies that are providing a variety of high tech, digital services.