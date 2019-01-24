While recognizing the leadership Hodge has provided over the past 21 years, the Chamber also honored T.K. Hamilton and Midian Roofing as its Small Business of the Year while Quinton Schwengel of Keller Williams Realty was honored as the Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
Japanese consul general Takashi Shinozuka was also at the event as a special tribute to Hodge, and told the crowd that Hodge will remain active with the Japan-America Society of Georgia.
GNTC President Pete McDonald who, like Hodge, is retiring this year, passed the gavel as chair of the Chamber board to Elaine Abercrombie of Greene's Jewelers
During outgoing board chairman McDonald’s remarks, he paid special tribute to membership drive chairman Larry Alford of ServiceMaster by Twins for his hard work during the campaign that resulted in the Chamber’s membership going over the 900 mark during the past year.
In addition to Midian Roofing, the other finalists for Small Business of the year were Romega Digital, Owen Security Solutions and The Season Events. The companies were represented by Braden Keith, Tonia Davis and Holly Lynch, respectively.
New Chamber board chair Elaine Abercrombie said a transition team has been selected to find Hodge's replacement as soon as they know exactly what they are going to be looking for.
"He is still an employee of the Chamber until April 19," Abercrombie said. She said until city and county leaders make a final determination as to how the community wants to recruit industry, the Chamber board doesn't know what level of expertise a new Chamber leader will need.
The transition team will be led by Cassandra Wheeler of Georgia Power, Johnny's New York Style Pizza owner Bob Blumberg, Hardy Realty's Chris Kerry, neurosurgeon John Cowan, retiring GNTC President Pete McDonald, Nancy Knight of Knight's Car Store, Scott Preston of Synovus Bank, V3 publisher Ian Griffin, attorney Andy Gardner and Abercrombie.
"We're very pleased with where the Chamber is right now. We are in good shape financially. Membership is at an all-time high and we're on a roll and ready to start the new year," Abercrombie said. "The Chamber is going to continue working to better our community in every way that it can, to make Rome and Floyd County the greatest place to live, work and play."
A slide show tribute to Hodge, with photographs of the Chamber chief through the years, coupled with roast-like comments from attorney/master of ceremonies Bob Berry concluded the Chamber's celebration.