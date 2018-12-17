The Rome Floyd Chamber recently dedicated the newly renovated executive boardroom in honor of W. Frank Barron, Jr. and Dr. J. Paul Ferguson.
“It was an honor and a privilege for the Board of Directors of the Rome Floyd Chamber to dedicate the boardroom and name it in honor of W. Frank Barron, Jr. and J. Paul Ferguson, M.D.,” said former chairman of the Rome Floyd Chamber John Quinlivan, CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center on Dec. 10. “Both of these men have served their community well and they continue to be stalwart leaders for the Chamber and for Rome and Floyd County.”
The recognition is for their visionary leadership and lifetime commitment to the economic prosperity and growth in Rome and Floyd County, chamber officials said.
“Frank Barron, Jr. and Dr. Paul Ferguson have served this community in so many impactful ways over the years,” said Kenna Stock, CEO of Harbin Clinic. “They have dedicated themselves to making Rome a better place to live and work so dedicating The Rome Floyd Chamber Boardroom to them is a fitting tribute to their continuing contributions to our community. They are both so deserving of the honor.”
Frank Barron, Jr. is a former Coca-Cola Executive and a former Rome Floyd Chamber Chairman of the Board. Dr. Paul Ferguson is the former CEO of Harbin Clinic and served on the Rome Floyd Chamber Board of Directors.
“My dad was President of the Rome Chamber of Commerce in 1945,” Barron said. “He loved the chamber and I think he would be proud of his son tonight. I think somehow, he knows about this. I am just so highly honored and I thank you.”
“Frank and I were totally surprised by this and I personally was not only honored but very humbled with the recognition,” Ferguson said. “I would highly commend all involved in their ability to keep this a secret though I do have a few choice words I’d share in private with certain ones. I’ve always believed that this community has done so much for me and meant so much to me that I truly owed it. It’s been not a duty but a privilege and pleasure to do what I could to further enhance this wonderful community’s quality of life and working with the Chamber has been a rewarding way to do that.”
Both men are veterans and recipients of the Heart of the Community Board of Governors Award.