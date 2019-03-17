A certificate and lapel pin ceremony next month will honor Vietnam veterans from Floyd and surrounding counties.
Set for Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road in Silver Creek, the ceremony will give public recognition to military service during the Vietnam War with a the presentation of a lapel pin and certificate to each veteran present.
"It is never the wrong time to say thank you to a veteran and that is especially true for so man Vietnam War veterans who were never properly thanked when they returned home," said Mike Roby, Georgia Department of Veterans Service commissioner. "We hope to eventually present every Georgia veteran with a Certificate of Honor recognizing their service during the Vietnam War."
Every Georgia veteran with honorable service between June 1, 1954 and May 15, 1975 is eligible to receive this certificate, according to the GDVS. Certificates will be signed by both Roby and Governor Brian Kemp and each will be personalized with the veteran's information as well as the U.S. Department of Defense Vietnam War partner logo.
Those veterans interested in participating in the ceremony can contact the GDVS Central Office via email at bseringue@vs.state.ga.us with a copy of their DD Form 214 attached, or by faxing the document along with name, address and phone number to 404-656-7006. Forms and information may also be mailed to Georgia Department of Veterans Service (Certificates), 2 MLK Jr. Drive SE, Altanta, GA 30334.
The deadline to submit a request to take part in the ceremony is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 8.