When Tonia Clayton walked into the CPR class Monday with her Seeing Eye dog, she wasn't sure what to expect.
Even though she'd taken CPR courses before and signed up for the class sponsored by the Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living as a refresher, this time the training was specifically geared toward those with disabilities and those caring for the disabled.
"I've taken courses where they just showed a video and didn't do as much hands-on training," said Clayton, who works for the Georgia Council of the Blind and can only see faint shadows if there's enough light available. "Here they are showing you what to do, how to place the AED pads, where to put your fingers to perform CPR on a baby. Things like that."
Clayton said she wished she'd been able to save her uncle after he'd had a massive heart attack in the 1990s, she said. Back then, she hadn't had any CPR training yet.
"The ambulance got lost on the way and I didn't know what to do," she said.
Christina Holtzclaw, who is blind herself and serves as assistant director for the center, said she and Program Manager Kathy Baker, who is hearing impaired, wanted to organize the class after learning of a similar course in Atlanta and realizing there was a need locally.
"We are very happy with how it went," Holtzclaw said as the 10 people who participated provided their email addresses through which they'd receive their certificate of participation. "There was a lot of hands-on training and a lot of great questions. We had a lot of people who couldn't make it, so we're thinking we will most likely do it again."
Laura George drove two hours from Gainesville to attend the three-hour class at the Goodwill Career Center in Rome and said the trip was definitely worth it.
As an emergency management disaster liaison who also works with the National Center for Independent Living, George said she gained a lot of information she can share with those in her networks.
"I can take a lot of this back to Washington, D.C.," said George, who has a disabled child and whose late husband suffered from paralysis from three different neurological disorders. "The best part was all of the questions that were asked that focused on accessibility, such as having AED pads with Braille and lights for the deaf or hard of hearing. This was the first time I'd seen an inclusive CPR class."
Although Floyd Training Coordinator Shannon Johnson had never taught a CPR class geared specifically toward those with disabilities, she was able to adapt the course to fit the needs of her unique audience.
As George practiced using an AED on an adult mannequin, Johnson leaned over the training table and gently touched Clayton's torso in the spot where Clayton would place her thumbs to perform CPR on an infant.
This was only a few moments after Clayton and wheelchair-bound participant Erna Dobbs had taken the initiative to practice their own hands-on Heimlich Maneuver whereby Clayton reached around Dobbs from the back of her motorized chair.
They both laughed as they realized that method wasn't working too well due to the awkwardness of the chair and their own physical limitations, opting instead for a "pretend" back thrust.
Dobbs, who handles referrals at the center, said she'd had CPR training before becoming paralyzed several years ago from a bad kidney stone that lead to life-threatening sepsis and a coma.
"I felt it was important to learn how to deal with an emergency from my chair since I can't put any weight on my legs," Dobbs said, adding that if she can't perform a life-saving procedure herself, she could at least guide someone else through it. "I'd like to take a first aid class, too."