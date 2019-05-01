Plans for commercial zoning of a tract at 200 Chatillon Road will go before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission today, again.
The property at the entrance to Celanese Village is currently zoned for residential use. The planning commission backed a request for community commercial rezoning in March, but the Floyd County Commission expressed concern about the potential to disrupt the neighborhood.
Hardy Realty, which is marketing the property, agreed to seek a less-intensive zoning category. The request is for neighborhood-office-commercial, which would allow a range of services but not a convenience store.
Public hearings for seven applications are scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. The planning commission makes recommendations to the Floyd County and Rome City commissions.
Also on the agenda is a second look at a request for a special-use permit to operate a wedding and special events venue at 96 Hiram Road.
Among the new items on the agenda are requests for:
- Agricultural-Residential zoning for a six-acre tract at 1405 Radio Springs Road that contains a home and barn and is currently zoned for Suburban-Residential use.
- Community Commercial zoning for property being added to land owned by Chapel Hill United Methodist Church on Kingston Highway. The church is considering selling the land.
- Light Industrial zoning for two residential tracts at the junction of Melson and Fosters Mill roads northwest of Cave Spring.
- Neighborhood-Office-Commercial zoning for a 0.37-acre parcel at 1100 Martha Berry Blvd. across from the Cottis Inn.
- Heavy Commercial zoning for three lots at the entrance to Gibbons Street off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The planning commission also is scheduled to review changes to the city of Rome's ordinances covering sexually-oriented businesses.