Cedartown police arrest man charged in Gibson St. murder; fugitive in severe beating arrested
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Ronald Morris Bentley on Gibson Street in Cedartown early Sunday morning.
Cedartown police officers took Laryan Yance Walker, of 501 Line St. in Cedartown, into custody Thursday evening, around 7:45 p.m., without incident, according to Police Chief Jamie Newsome. He remained in the Polk County Jail on Friday night.
His arrest comes after Cedartown police teamed up with the GBI to probe the killing, a news release stated. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.
On Sunday, around 5:15 a.m., Polk County 911 operators received a call about several gunshots being fired in the area of Gibson Street. Several minutes later, a follow-up call came in, reporting a body was lying in the middle of Gibson Street. The 40-year-old Bentley was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:45 a.m., according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, ruling his death a homicide by shooting.
Police say Bentley had recently left his home when he was gunned down at the corner of Park and Gibson streets.
Bentley's body, which was found just three blocks from his home, was taken to the GBI crime lab for examination, and an autopsy was concluded on Tuesday. His body was turned over to Gammage Funeral Home in Cedartown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cedartown Police Department at 770-748-4123.
Over a week after Crystal Dawn Vega of Rome died from injuries suffered in a June 15 shooting at her West 13th Street home, a manhunt continues for Nakotah Javez Smith.
According to Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett and Rome police reports:
Rome police obtained a murder warrant for Smith, 33, of 18 Homestead St., after Vega died at Floyd Medical Center on June 18 — her body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab. The shooting is being investigated as a domestic violence case, prompting police to only release limited details on the incident.
Vega was taken to FMC on the night of June 15 after being found shot in the head at her home. Smith, who was also indicated as a suspect in a burglary at Vega’s home on June 17, was described as Vega’s boyfriend.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator, Corey Bowers, at 706-238-5129.
While Joseph Dye Sr. remained at Floyd Medical Center in critical condition Friday evening, the man accused of seriously beating him at a Martha Berry Highway motel was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County police and Floyd County Jail reports:
John Robert Mostiller, 38, of 28 Paris Drive, was charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery from the early Wednesday morning beating over a small drug debt, reportedly $20, at the Royal Inn at 1201 Martha Berry Blvd. He was arrested at the motel Friday evening.
Before the incident, Mostiller had threatened to beat Dye, whose family members said had been dealing with a crack addiction, if he did not pay his debt. The two met up at the motel early Wednesday morning.
After arriving back at his Shorter Avenue residence around 2:30 a.m., Dye was injured but did not want medical attention. But several hours later he was unresponsive — also vomiting blood and breathing heavily.