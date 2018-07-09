Cedartown man critical following early morning shooting
Police seek help in locating driver of a silver pickup truck last seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
CEDARTOWN — Police are still searching for the driver of a silver pickup truck — likely a late model Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra model — they believe is connected to the shooting of a Cedartown man in the early morning hours Monday.
David Gilmore, 58, remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta as of Monday afternoon following surgery after he was struck by a bullet in the back attempting to get away from the driver of the truck.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said investigators need help in finding both driver and truck in what Dodd said police believe was a “road rage incident.”
Gilmore was on his morning route as a newspaper delivery driver and had dropped off editions on his route at the Smart Mart when investigators last saw him on surveillance video.
At 5:26 a.m. on Monday after making that delivery, he was calling 911 to have ambulances come to his rescue in the parking lot of Chapman’s Shoppette near the end of South Main Street where it re-enters U.S. 27 South.
Emergency personnel found Gilmore’s 1999 Honda Civic shot up. He was hit in the back by a round.
Gilmore was airlifted to the Atlanta-area hospital and after being stabilized was sent into surgery.
Dodd said Gilmore was conscious after the surgery long enough to give police some information to work on even though he was in intensive care and still in critical condition.
Until Gilmore recovers enough to provide investigators with more information, local police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation needs the public’s help to find out what happened.
They’re asking anyone with information about the silver pickup truck — last seen in the area of South Main Street early Monday morning — to contact Detective B. Brady at 770-748-7331. They can also call 911 in Polk County and have information relayed to Brady as well.
Dodd said they believe Gilmore was shot from behind attempting to avoid being hit by the driver of the pickup truck while heading back toward downtown Cedartown off the bypass.