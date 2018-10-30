All public schools in Georgia are assessed utilizing the College and Career Ready Performance Index — a measurement used to gauge comprehensive school improvement, accountability and communication platform that promotes college and career readiness for students.
Because the CCRPI was changed between 2017 and 2018, the scores don’t allow for a direct comparison.
The overall state score on the 2018 CCRPI was 76.6, with state average scores of 77.8 for elementary schools, 76.2 for middle schools and 75.3 for high schools.
Rome City Schools averaged an overall score of 74.8, under nearly two percentage points below the state average. RCS averaged above the state average with 78 for elementary schools but just below state average for middle and high school scores — 69 at the middle school level and 74.2 for Rome High School.
“We continue to work with all of our students which is evident by the fact they are growing and making progress each year,” said Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement for Rome City Schools. “The data also indicates that our English learners are making significant progress. At the elementary level, 98.69 percent of English learners made progress towards English language proficiency. All elementary subgroups at the system level met their targets in the ‘closing the gaps’ standard in math, and English learners exceeded the targets in all content areas at the elementary level.”
Floyd County Schools had an average of 77.5 overall, above state average. The school system also had above state average scores of 79.8 for elementary schools and 76.4 at the middle school level. However, the school system was below state average at the high school level coming in at 74.9.
“As a school system, we saw some areas where we grew and some areas where we need to improve. CCRPI is a moving target. I don’t believe any one single measure should dictate the feelings of a school system being perceived as a good system or a poor system. We will continue to look at CCRPI as it changes and do what we need to do in order to improve,” said Floyd County Schools’ Superintendent Jeff Wilson. “I’m proud of all of our students, teachers, and administrators for their hard work.”