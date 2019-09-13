The Community Criminal Justice Foundation in Rome celebrated it's 20th anniversary luncheon Friday by naming the organization's first-ever community-wide officer of the year. The honor was presented to Floyd County Officer Katheryn Walters, who was the first responder to a shooting incident in July of 2018 and played a key role in saving the life of a teenage child.
"It's pretty overwhelming," Walters said of the honor. Part of her awards package included a personal Glock handgun and a full scholarship to continue her law enforcement studies at either Georgia Northwestern Technical College or Georgia Highlands College.
"I am working on finishing my degree, so this is going to come in really handy."
Walters responded to an accidental shooting on Doyle Road 14 months ago. She was on Booger Hollow Road when she was dispatched and was able to get to the scene in just minutes where she was able to calm the child down and utilize Quick Clot along with her own first aid training to help save the life of a 13-year old who had shot himself through the mid-section.
The CCJF recognized Walters and ten other officers from various departments who had all received officer of the year honors from various organizations in the community. Among those honored wee Brittany Barton of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department; Trooper Jeremy Battle, Georgia State patrol; Greg Brummitt, Rome Police; Steven Cable, Floyd County Correctional Institute; Adam Cook, Floyd County Sheriff's Department; John Duggan, Floyd County Correctional Institute; David McGuire, Rome Police; Chad Scoggins, Community Supervision; Josh Ward, Floyd County Police and Rusty Williams with the Floyd County Police.
Greg Sumner, a criminal justice professor at Georgia Highlands and one of the founders of the CCJF, said the sponsors stepped up in a big way this year to provide a record number of door prizes to certified peace officers at the luncheon Friday.
In addition to the honors doled out Friday, the CCJF gives out four scholarships a year for officers who want to enhance their professionalism with degrees in criminal justice from the two local colleges.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, a former Floyd County Police officer and ex-Cobb County District Attorney, was among the special guests at the luncheon.
"These guys are out here doing a very difficult job and in this day and time men and women of law enforcement have an even tougher job, so for the public to take a minute and say 'we appreciate you, we want to honor you,' I think it means the world to these folks," Reynolds said.