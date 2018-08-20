Cave Spring tour spots filling up
Golf cart tours of historic Cave Spring are set to start Aug. 31, but the first night is already sold out.
Tickets also are on sale for the Downtown Development Authority's popular Ghost Tours, set for the weekend before Halloween. Billy Wayne Abernathy, a DDA board member and vice president of the Cave Spring Historical Society, is involved with both.
"There's a lot going on here, and we're having fun with it," he said.
The riding tours are a personal venture Abernathy is launching with fellow Historical Society member Callie Hicks. They expect to ramp up the offerings after he retires in December. For now, they're offering an early taste on weekends and evenings.
"We're going to dress up as characters from different times of our his-tory and tell the stories," Abernathy said. "People don't realize all these buildings go back to at least the Civil War, and each one has a story to tell."
They're taking groups of up to eight people at a time on golf cart tours that include exclusive entry to the namesake cave of the south Floyd County city, population 1,200.
Abernathy said there's a seasonal component to the tours — "Christ-mastime, we're probably going to dress up like elves" — and, currently, there are ghost stories in the mix. He's not sure if he believes them, but he noted that the ghost-hunting group Southern Paranormal Investiga-tions has been through the buildings in the town and they're convinced.
"They were in the (1830s Vann Cherokee) Cabin. That's a good story," Abernathy said.
Their spooky tales, however, will be put on hold Oct. 26 and 27, while the DDA conducts Ghost Walking Tours hitting the eeriest locations in the historic downtown district. The tours are a perennial favorite for lo-cals and visitors wanting to get into the Halloween spirit.
Tickets are $10 each for the DDA's walking tour and $20 each for the golf cart riding tour. They're available through the city's website, cavespringga.com.
For more information, visit www.cavespringga.com or call the Cave Spring Welcome Center at 706-777-0299. The center at 4 Rome St. is open from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mon-days and Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every other day but Sunday.