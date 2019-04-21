The Cave Spring City Council will meet Tuesday to open construction bids on a massive rehabilitation of the city’s failing sewer system.
They’ll reconvene later that day to discuss a major overhaul to their alcohol ordinance. They’re also expected to formally rename the council chambers after Mike Ragland, a former council member and beloved local author and historian.
Both sessions are public and will be held at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. The bid opening is set for 11 a.m., the evening meeting will start at 5 p.m.
The sewer rehab is estimated at around $5 million. Voters approved a $1,281,000 earmark in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package, which helped the city leverage other funds.
Councilmember Tom Lindsey said they also received a $4.2 million combination grant and loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a $750,000 state grant.
“We’ll pay back (the loan) as the SPLOST money comes in,” he told members of the SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee last week.
The city is under a consent order to repair the system or shut it down. The bulk of the project involves replacing leaking lines but an upgrade to the sewer treatment plant also is planned.
The alcohol ordinance has been under review since at least February, when city voters approved liquor sales by the package and by the drink.
The vote cleared the way for two investors to move forward with plans to turn a vacant historic property downtown into a craft distillery using water from the city’s famed spring. In addition to making flavored spirits, they’d have a sipping room and store on site.
Also on Tuesday, the Floyd County Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. for its regular session.
Among the items on the relatively light agenda is acceptance of a proposal from Turnipseed Engineers to draw up plans to upgrade the county water system’s Bells Ferry Booster Pump Station.
During the board’s 4 p.m. caucus they’re expected to hear from the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission on the comprehensive regional plan and other initiatives involving the 15-county area.