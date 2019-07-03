Cave Spring’s annual Fourth of July parade gets moving at 9 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last about 45 minutes.
Mayor Dennis Shoaf said the town held its fireworks last weekend — “when more folks would be around” — but the parade has been an Independence Day tradition going on 34 years.
The best viewing spot is in the town square. Participants line up at 8:30 a.m. Walkers should go to Joe Hill’s Lawnmower Shop, 23 Alabama St. Motorized vehicles and horses go to Perry Farm Road.
City Hall will be closed for the holiday, but city council members held a special called meeting Tuesday to prepare for their July 9 monthly meeting.
The first order of business was to approve payments for the fireworks: $450 for the portable toilets and a $1,000 donation to the Downtown Development Authority, which sponsors the event.
The board also finalized a draft ordinance regulating golf carts on city streets. A first reading is scheduled for the upcoming meeting, set for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. A second reading and adoption is slated for the Aug. 13 session.
“We need everything set up within 30 days of the second reading,” Shoaf noted.
Residents will need to register their golf carts with the police department and receive a decal good for three years or until the vehicle is sold. The decal — issued after a safety check — is not transferable.
The fee, currently at $15, is set by the state. The city also will have to get Georgia Department of Transportation permission to mark out crossing areas on state roads such as U.S. 411/Ga. 53 and Ga. 100.
“You can cross 411/53 and 100 but you can’t drive on them. That’s Georgia law,” Council member Nancy Fricks noted.
The vehicles can’t be driven over 25 miles an hour or on sidewalks or trails. Council members debated a ban in Rolater Park but opted to limit them to the main road and parking lots.
“If a car can drive on it, why can’t a golf cart,” Council Member Nellie McCain said.
Drivers must be licensed and a parent must be present if anyone under the age of 16 is behind the wheel.
The council is also planning a call-out for residents interested in serving on a Drug Task Force and Neighborhood Watch led by Council Member Joyce Mink. Flyers are slated be posted at the library, KC’s and other community magnets. Information also will be available on social media, including the city’s Facebook page.
Council members also planned a work session starting at 4:30 p.m. July 9 to set alcohol license fees. The board adopted a comprehensive ordinance last month adding a wide range of options including liquor sales.