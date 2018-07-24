Cave Spring to expand sewer fix
The funding ensures the city can go beyond its initial plans to address just the major problem areas where rainwater infiltrates and causes frequent overflows.
"This is the fastest-moving project I've ever had," said USDA representative Tammy Decker, praising the work of City Clerk Judy Dickinson and consultant Dave Raney.
There's still work to do, officials said, but Tuesday's vote to accept the letter of conditions guarantees the funds from the USDA's budget. Decker said the interest rate on the $2,371,000 loan is locked in at no more than 3.125 percent. The city could draw from the $1,899,000 grant once the loan is spent.
Raney, the city's project manager with Atlanta-based Turnipseed Engineers, said the award will likely cover all but $400,000 of the entire cost, including design and legal fees, inspections, interest and a contingency fund.
The work involves rehabilitating the sewer main, manhole system and collection lines and a $2.2 million upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant.
Loan repayments are estimated at around $8,678 a month. The city must show the system can generate at least $300,624 a year in revenue before it closes on the loan and that it will maintain or increase its current customer base of 448 residential and 69 non-residential accounts.
"That's doable," Mayor Dennis Shoaf said as city officials smiled with relief. "We're so happy the USDA worked as fast as it did on this."
The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $1.2 million for the project, which can be used to pay down the loan. City officials also expect to hear this fall on state loans and grant applications totaling $850,000.
Raney said Turnipseed crews have already done a video survey of the system and started making emergency repairs. A more complete survey is needed now, for the design phase, and they'll also do a rate study for the project budget.
"We should have the sewer rehab design done this fall and start in the spring. The treatment plant design will be in the spring with construction next fall," Raney said. "We'll probably have everything complete toward the end of 2020."
In other actions, the Council has adopted a $797,800 general fund budget for its 2018-19 fiscal year, a $161,400 budget for the city-run day care, and a $1,240,400 budget for water and sewer operations. No city tax will be assessed.
"As long as our budget's in the black, we're not going to do that," Shoaf said.
There are slight increases for city services that are slated to go into effect on customers' next bills. Garbage and fire protection bills will rise 50 cents a month each.
Water and sewer utility rates will go up 5 percent across the board — a bump to $14.31 a month from $13.63 on the first 2,000 gallons for residential service, according to Billing Clerk Denise Ferguson.
The city is now accepting electronic bill payments, from credit or debit cards, Ferguson said. Payments can be made in the office or online at cavespringpay.com.
Also, Shoaf's campaign promise to clean up the city is bearing fruit. Letters warning of code violations went out to a handful of homes in June and another batch is pending.
"We've had an excellent response so far," Shoaf said. "It's mostly addressing complaints or concerns about things like high weeds and grass, dilapidated buildings or broken glass. We're not being unreasonable, just asking for common sense."
Recipients have 15 days to contact Shoaf or start the clean-up. After 45 days, the complaint would be turned over to the Rome-Floyd County Code Enforcement Office — but Shoaf said that hasn't been necessary.