Cave Spring struggles to fill patrol slots
"The department has come a long way," Shoaf said. "We still need ways to get more resources in here, but we're starting to see more of our frequent flyers in the Floyd County Jail."
The city has two full-time officers and a pool of six part-timers to draw from since Lloyd was hired last year.
Councilmembers Nancy Fricks and Joyce Mink advocated for a more visible police presence, regular schedules and quicker response times.
"What's it going to take for us to decide we need full coverage," asked Fricks, who pointed to break-ins at a local beauty parlor and church over the past six months.
However, the full council was divided on how to accomplish that within budget, and several members said the public perception of gaps doesn't reflect reality.
Lloyd said several factors affect coverage, including a shortage of certified officers willing to work part-time at $13 an hour. Rome and Floyd County are having trouble filling their slots, he said, and other entities such as the hospitals and schools are paying $25 to $30 an hour.
The city "could come close to 24/7 coverage" with three full-time positions and an expanded pool of part-timers, he said. Scheduling would remain iffy, though, because the part-time officers owe their first allegiance to their full-time jobs at other law enforcement agencies, Lloyd explained.
Full coverage would require five full-timers, to account for vacations and sick leave.
However, Shoaf noted that in addition to salaries and insurance, the city would have to buy uniforms, service weapons and custom-fitted bulletproof vests for each officer they added to the rolls.
Cave Spring's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. Officials are starting to look at next year's budget and will consider several potential funding configurations.
The discussion came during a lengthy special work session this week.
Councilmembers also appeared united on taking a stronger stance against dilapidated structures and considering architectural controls on buildings and signs in the commercial district.
"I've seen it in Rome — the Dollar General on North Broad is all brick — and in other cities on my travels," Councilmember Tom Lindsey said. "They have to blend in with what's around them."
Shoaf will start sending warning letters to owners of derelict homes. The city also is looking into leveraging the powers of the Rome-Floyd County Land Bank Authority to take over and rehabilitate abandoned properties.