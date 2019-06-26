The Cave Spring City Council is expected to hold a first reading July 9 on an ordinance regulating the use of golf carts on city streets.
Mayor Dennis Shoaf said he presented a rough draft to the board Tuesday due to the rising number of personal transportation vehicles on the roads. Many municipalities, including Rome and Cedartown, have adopted similar ordinances, he noted.
“We’re restricted by some degree by the Georgia Code. You can’t ride them on (U.S.) 411/(Ga.) 53 — state highways,” Shoaf said. “They’ll have to have a decal and be inspected by the police department for headlights, rear view mirror, the basic stuff for street-legal vehicles.”
A driver’s license will be required in most cases. A parent must be present if the driver is under the age of 16.
The council adopted its 2019-2020 budget at the special called meeting Tuesday, along with a comprehensive alcohol ordinance.
Shoaf said the general fund budget was set at $844,000. The city gets revenue from a permanent 1-cent local option sales tax and does not levy a property tax.
The $1.27 million water and sewer budget, funded through customer charges, also is balanced.
“We had a small increase in city and county water; it went up half a percent,” Shoaf said. “Fire and garbage collection also went up 50 cents, to $13 a month each.”
Cave Spring operates on a fiscal year that runs from July 1 through June 30.
Shoaf was recuperating from an illness during much of the board’s rewrite of the alcohol ordinance, but he said he’s pleased with the result.
Voters approved in February the sale of liquor within city limits.
“There are a lot of microbreweries and distilleries popping up all over Georgia and I think this is going to be a good thing for the city,” Shoaf said.
“The City Council and attorney have done their due diligence to make it restrictive while allowing the flexibility for new businesses. ... People don’t want a big change in our way of life. That’s not going to happen,” he added.
Council members also agreed Tuesday to pay a $640 fine levied by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division for exceeding the permit limits for fecal coliform bacteria at its wastewater treatment plant in November.
Shoaf said that was a particularly rainy month and the city is currently doing a multi-million dollar overhaul of its sewer system. Crews are expected to start replacing the lines before the end of July.