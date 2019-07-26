Between 1,000 to 1,500 motorcycle enthusiasts and music lovers are expected to line the banks of Big Cedar Creek on 100 Davis Road on Saturday for the second day of the 7th Annual Cave Spring Motorcycle Rally and Music Festival.
The event is a fundraiser for the Cave Spring Downtown Development Agency and is the city's biggest fundraiser Sandra Lindsey, director of the city’s DDA said. Last year the event raised $21,000 for downtown projects, historic preservation and event she said.
This year's rally and music festival will feature food, a bike show, live music and a poker run.
“Best thing of all is the beautiful location on Big Cedar Creek,” Lindsey said.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and the festival will end after headliner Michael Allman, son of American rock band singer Gregg Allman of the Allman brothers, finishes his set which begins at 10 p.m. Before Allman takes the stage he will be preceded by three acts which will start playing at 6 p.m.
Chloe and the Ramblers, Double Barrel and Dem Dirty Roses will give festival goers a mix of country and southern rock Lindsey said. Local musician Lee Shealy will be playing the keyboard for several of the bands.
The poker run, an annual tradition at the rally, will start at the rally site and head into Alabama around Lake Weiss and back to Cave Spring. Lindsey said participants had to make five stops along the 70-mile trip. Bikers can start at the rally site at or after 11 a.m. but need to be back to the rally site before 3:30 p.m.
Other highlights of the rally and festival will be a motorcycle show, which will run all day, and the Daisy Dukes and Boots competition which will begin at 7 p.m. There is a food court however alcohol is BYOB Lindsey said as long as there are no glass bottles.
Kids are allowed in the festival, however parents are responsible for keeping an eye on them, Lindsey said. There will be motorcycles coming and going, so parents allowing their children to act in an unsafe manner will be asked to leave she said.
Admission for Saturday is $20 per person and camping is welcome for Saturday night with RV spaces at $30 and tent camping at $10.