Cave Spring officials are hoping the third time's the charm for their application for a $100,000 trails grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The funding would be used to acquire property to link to the Silver Comet Trail, a 61.5-mile paved trail that runs between Smyrna and the Chief Ladiga Trail at the Alabama state line in Polk County.
"The Rome-Floyd Greenway Partnership's biggest priority is to connect Cave Spring with the Silver Comet Trail in Cedartown," City Council member Tom Lindsey said.
The partnership of more than 30 local leaders in the public, private and nonprofit sectors held its first meeting in June. Its goal is to promote the connectivity of Floyd County's trail system and rivers, to enhance quality of life and tourism.
Lindsey is asking the council to approve the grant application at the board's meeting tonight, set for 6 p.m. in City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
Council members appeared supportive at a work session last week but are likely to complete the discussion at their 5 p.m. caucus. Two issues sparked concerns: the required 30% local match and two previous rejections by the ARC.
Lindsey said they can only apply three times for the grant, but members of the partnership have promised to help with the application and lobby for its approval. The Pinhoti Trail Association also is supporting the move.
"We've got something behind us we've never had before ... We've got clout," Lindsey said.
Council member Joyce Mink asked for more details on where the city would get the $30,000 local match. Lindsey said it could be provided in the form of labor on the project.
Cave Spring has been working for several years on ways to connect Rolater Park south to a section of the Pinhoti Trail, as part of the link to the Silver Comet.
Rome and Floyd County officials have been encouraging, with an eye to extending their trails to the nexus. Polk County officials also have been working with Cave Spring on smaller projects.
A grant-funded study completed in 2015 identified several potential corridors.
Among the other items on the council's agenda tonight is the expected adoption of an ordinance regulating the use of golf carts on city street. A map to hand out with the $15 permits is not ready yet.
Mayor Dennis Shoaf noted that the restriction is essentially from driving on state highways except for in areas marked to cross over.
"I'm ready to adopt it," he said. "We have 30 days (to set up the process) after it's enacted."
Shoaf also wants a vote on closing city hall at 4:30 p.m. He said there's little activity in the half-hour before 5 p.m. The facility opens at 8 a.m.