A Cave Spring man charged with felony child molestation back in June was among those indicted by a Floyd County grand jury Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Zachary Edwards Alexander, 23, of 178 Kings Bridge Road, was arrest-ed back on June 19 stemming from his interaction with a child under the age of 16 between 2012 and 2014.
A warrant for Alexander’s arrest stated Alexander touched the girl “with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the person.”
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime.
Others on the list from last week’s deliberations are:
Holly J. Farr, obstruction of officer;
Devon J. Sanders, aggravated assault;
Melissa A. Cunningham, aggravated assault;
April M. Daniel, entering automobile;
Tyrone Mason, theft by taking;
J. Arteaga-Reynosa, terroristic threats;
Steven T. Bishop, false imprisonment;
Steven W. Brooks, aggravated assault;
Felisha N. Costlow, burglary;
Charvish D. Dargin, aggravated assault;
Austin J. Allen, aggravated battery;
Kenneth D. Hamilton, acts of violence in penal institution;
Terry J. Johnson, acts of violence in penal institution;
Duane W. Cook and Daniel C. Hulsey, theft by taking;
Nickolai R. Ghea, entering automobile;
James H. Griffin, burglary;
Andrew C. Lopez, possession of firearm by convicted felon;
Kaleb L. Broadaway, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Tevin M. Fain, aggravated assault;
Jessica R. Lambert, aggravated stalking;
Demetre E. Miller, contraband inside guard line;
Johnny W. Spradlin, obstruction of officer;
Grady L. Vaughn, aggravated assault;
Kerry J. Itson, aggravated stalking;
AmaJ. Mazzo, cruelty to children;
Ryan K. Tilley, aggravated assault;
Julie E. Bodine, terroristic threats;
Russell Mostella, child molestation;
Christopher D. Chadwick and Randi M. Willis, burglary;
Daniel A. Williams, aggravated child molestation;
Brenda D. Dixon, burglary;
Norma J. Thornton, arson;
Deavonti D Daniel, Jasmen L. Lofton and Lawrence D. Taylor, viola-tion of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act;
Kimberly N. Crowe, aggravated assault;
Tomika Y. Curtis, terroristic threats;
Terita Mitchell, false statements & writings;
David A. Todd, criminal damage to property;
Bryon W. Wollstein, aggravated stalking;
Chase O. carter, false statements & writings;
Colby L. Craig, flee/attempt to elude;
Jason Edwards, cruelty to children;
Glen F. Hamilton, obstruction of officer;
Daniel E. Whatley, terroristic threats;
Zachary M. Baker, aggravated child molestation;
Rodeny S. Corbin, aggravated child molestation;
David L. Lay, aggravated child molestation,
Hershell K. Pirkle, aggravated child molestation;
Chandler E. Reece, aggravated child molestation;
Daniel Rosas, computer child exploitation.