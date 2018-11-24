Cave Spring and Lindale will both be bustling with Christmas cheer this upcoming weekend as Small Town Christmas in the Country kicks off at Rolater Park, while the Christmas in Lindale Arts and Craft Festival will also take place.
Cave Spring’s Christmas in the Country, now in its 15th year, expects to draw over 160 vendors, according to organizer Susan Childers.
“This year is going to be the biggest we’ve ever had,” said Childers, who added that she expects an “extreme amount of door prizes” to be given away.
Booths will be set up at both Rolater and inside Hearn Academy. Guests are also encouraged to visit downtown shops while in town as well as the cabin on the square. Food vendors will also be on hand.
Small Town Christmas, according to organizers, is a more personal version of an arts and crafts festival, with everything from canned goods to hand-crafted jewelry, wood-turned bowls, clothing, home décor and gift baskets.
Beginning in December of 2004 as an invitation only event, Small Town Christmas started as a trunk sale at the home of Fred and Susan Childers. By 2008, there were around 40 vendors, a number that has continued to rise over the years.
This year’s event will be held rain or shine on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Breakfast vendors will be on hand from 7 to 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Santa Claus will be in the cave all weekend and will be available for pictures. Elf-led tours of the decorated cave will also be available and a blacksmith will be on hand to demonstrate forging.
Organizers expect vendors to have discounted rates on items for a short period from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit www.smalltownchristmasinthecountry.com or Facebook.com/STCITC for more information.
Christmas in Lindale 2018 will kick off with a 3 p.m. parade on Saturday, while the Arts and Craft Festival runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gilbreath Recreation Center, 110 Garden Ave. Local vendors, music and treats will be part of the festivities, followed by the star lighting at 6 p.m.
“We’ll have free Polar Express train rides to the park,” said organizer Misty Golden. “We have about 40 vendors right now, who will be lined up along South First Street.”
Golden said a DJ will be on hand playing music, and a singer will perform live prior to the star lighting. As the bulbs in the star are purchased in memoriam, the list of those names will be read prior to lighting.
Email restorationlindaleinc@gmail.com or call 706-844-2231 for more information.