Cave Spring gets hotel tax boost
Legislation authorizing Cave Spring to boost its hotel/motel tax to 8 percent from 5 percent cleared the Senate this week. It passed the House unanimously in February.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, sponsored the bill, which will provide a small influx of cash to help market the town as a tourist destination.
There are four venues that collect the tax — Tumlin House Bed and Breakfast, Hearn Inn, Creekside Motel and Beaver Run RV Park. City Clerk Judy Dickinson has said the revenue estimate is about $6,500 a year at the lower rate.
Local lawmakers are working to pass their last few bills in the three days left in the 2018 Georgia General Assembly session. They’ll be back at the state capitol today and Tuesday and wrap up by midnight Thursday.
Rep Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, saw a handful of her bills addressing children’s issues clear the Senate Wednesday and head for the governor’s desk.
All three measures passed unanimously.
House Bill 494 allows the state to consider hearsay testimony in a preliminary hearing on the emergency closure or placement of monitors in a facility following the death or serious injury of a child.
It also tightens the requirements for background checks of every employee and director at a licensed early care and education program. Also, they’ll have to undergo a new comprehensive check if they’ve been separated from employment for 180 days or more.
Dempsey’s HB 906 adds protections for foster families by closing records that reveal personal information or identify immediate family members or dependents.
And HB 920 allows the Division of Family and Children’s Services to provide more information to the Office of the Child Advocate in cases where an adopted child dies, suffers a near-fatality or is a victim of abuse or neglect.
Also on Wednesday, the Senate officially commended the Armuchee High School Varsity Competition cheerleading team for winning the GHSA Class AAA State Cheerleading Championship.
“This magnificent team earned its well-deserved reputation for excellence by performing with courage and precision over months of training and competition,” the resolution sponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, reads in part.
A similar resolution adopted by the House earlier this month was sponsored by Dempsey, Lumsden and Rep. Christian Coomer, R-Cartersville.