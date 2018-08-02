Cave Spring Elementary closes because of flooding, much of downtown area blocked off
According to Floyd County Schools, Cave Spring Elementary closed at noon today due to inclement weather and flooding.
Students at Coosa Middle School and Coosa High School whose home addresses are in Cave Spring will also be released at noon. Schools buses will be running to transport students home.
The downtown area of Cave Spring is flooded and Georgia Department of Transportation workers, Floyd County police and Sheriff's deputies as well as Department of Corrections officers are out at the scene directing traffic.
Downtown Cave Spring is having problems with high water because of recent rains. Floyd County police spokesperson Jerome Poole said cars can get through but all large trucks (commercial) need to take a different route. Large trucks can't take the small roads being used for detours.