Cave Spring Elementary closes because of flooding, several roads closed around the county
According to Floyd County Schools, Cave Spring Elementary closed at noon today due to inclement weather and flooding.
Students at Coosa Middle School and Coosa High School whose home addresses are in Cave Spring will also be released at noon. Schools buses will be running to transport students home.
The downtown area of Cave Spring is flooded and Georgia Department of Transportation workers, Floyd County police and Sheriff's deputies as well as Department of Corrections officers are out at the scene directing traffic.
Downtown Cave Spring is having problems with high water because of recent rains. Floyd County police spokesperson Jerome Poole said cars can get through but all large trucks (commercial) need to take a different route. Large trucks can't take the small roads being used for detours.
Floyd County 911 released the names of roads which are closed due to flooding:
Bert Road NE, Dempsey Road NE, Six Mile Southwest into Cave Spring, Padlock Mountain Road SW, Fincher Street SW, city limits of Cave Spring, Old Hwy. 100 and Mountain Home Road at the Polk County Line and U.S. 411 South at Hwy. 100 South.
Due to the closures of Bert and Dempsey roads, Model Middle School announced on Twitter that Floyd County buses will not be able to drop students off if they live on these roads. Parents should pick their kids up from school this afternoon if they live on Bert or Dempsey Roads, the tweet directed.