The Cave Spring City Council is expected to have its last discussion on golf carts Tuesday, before adopting an ordinance regulating their use on city streets.
City Clerk Judy Dickinson said the board has a public work session scheduled for 3 p.m. in City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. The agenda includes items for action at their regular monthly meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Mayor Dennis Shoaf has said he wants to be able to start issuing golf cart permits within a month of adopting the ordinance. Residents will be able to get their vehicles inspected and registered at the police department.
The fee of $15, which is set by the state, pays for a street-legal decal that will be good for up to three years or until the cart is sold. Drivers must be licensed and anyone under 16 will have to have a parent present in the cart.
Council members also are expected to discuss dedicating some of the city's hotel/motel tax revenue to restoring the Little Red Caboose.
The Cave Spring Historical Society wants to repair the old wooden caboose and move it to a concrete pad next to the 1830s Vann Cherokee Cabin downtown. The car could be used as a gift shop or to spotlight the railroad history of the town.
State legislation passed in 2018 raised the city's hotel/motel tax rate to 8% from 5% but the money must be used to promote tourism, through marketing or capital projects aimed at making the city a destination.
The board also is expected to discuss the roads they intend to submit for paving next year under the state's Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant program.
Other items for consideration include an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, permits for transient peddlers, paving at Rolater Park and an update on the sewer rehabilitation project.