The Cave Spring City Council is expected to adopt an updated flood protection ordinance Tuesday night at its regular monthly meeting.
Mayor Dennis Shoaf has said the changes are mainly housekeeping items cited during a state audit earlier this year.
Council members will hold their work session at 4 p.m. followed by their action meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. Both meetings are open to the public.
While the business meeting is expected to be brief, there's a lengthy agenda for the work session, including an update on the city's ongoing $6 million sewer rehabilitation project.
A $1.2 million earmark in the 2017 SPLOST package gave the council leverage to apply for, and win, several state and federal grants and loans. The city is under a consent order from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to fix the sewer system or shut it down.
Among the other items slated for discussion during the work session are a guardrail for Padlock Mountain Road, a road engineering study, final financial figures for fiscal year 2019-2020 and the community watch program.
The board also is expected to finalize the roads they intend to submit for paving next year through the state’s Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant program.
Funded through the state gas tax and awarded annually by the Georgia Department of Transportation, LMIG grants are divided among local jurisdictions based on their population and number of road-miles.
Cave Spring's allocation is based on 12 miles of road and a population of 1,067, according to the latest GDOT formula sheet. It brought the city $20,298.14 in fiscal year 2020, which began July 1 and ends June 30, 2020.
The grants require a 30% local match, which is typically met through labor. Some funds awarded in previous years have yet to be spent. The council is slated to get a report on pending projects with an eye to prioritizing the work.