The annual Cave Spring Christmas Parade, originally set for Dec. 8, has now been postponed to Dec. 13 due to what looks like another rain soaked Saturday according to the City of Cave Spring office as well as a city council member.
Nancy Fricks, who is both an organizer of the parade as well as a city council member, said due to the rainy forecast said the parade will now be next Thursday with the same start time and parade route. Lineup will start at 4:30 p.m. at Perry Farm Road, with the parade beginning between 6-6:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service there is a 100 percent chance of rain Saturday. In November Rome saw an average of 8.6 inches of rain, and as of Dec. 6 the National Weather Service reported 1.97 inches has fallen for the month of December so far.