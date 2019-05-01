Bacon fudge. Bacon ice cream. Bacon sandwiches and more.
Cave Spring's annual BaconFest — an arts and crafts festival and car show featuring all things porcine — is on for Saturday, rain or shine.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the community center next to City Hall, with proceeds benefiting the city's events committee and downtown development authority.
Admission is $5 per person; kids 12 and under get in free.
"Your admission arm band also gets you into the bacon-tasting contest and you can vote for your favorite," DDA Executive Director Sandra Lindsey said.
The tasting starts at noon. Cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25 are awarded for first, second and third place. Lindsey said all entries must be in place by 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to compete.
"All it has to have is bacon as an ingredient and be in 150 bite-sized servings," she said.
About 20 craft and food vendors have signed up so far and Lindsey said registration will remain open "up to the last minute." The cost is $50 for a 12-foot x 12-foot space for food service and $25 for arts and crafts booths. Set-up is Saturday from 7 to 8:30 a.m.
More information and registration forms are available on the Cave Spring BaconFest website.
Car show participants can register on site, at $25 a car. The first 75 entrants will get T-shirts, Lindsey said. There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded, starting around 2:30 p.m.
Anyone entering a car in the show should come in to the festival area through Rolater Park instead of from Padlock Mountain Road.