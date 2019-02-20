Four cats have traveled over 9,500 miles to Rome where Floyd Feline and Friends is preparing the animals to be put up for adoption either locally or in another city.
The cats are from the Soi Dog Foundation in Phuket, Thailand, said Kristie LaRue of Floyd Felines and Friends. The four cats were part of a larger group of 12, the other eight are being adopted by a local. Floyd Felines and Friends were used as an adoption reference and as a result the organization accepted four of the inbound cats. The Soi Dog Foundation paid for the shipping of the cats and after a 20-plus hour plane ride and three different quarantines, the cats arrived in Rome with a clean bill of health.
Soi Dog pulls these animals off the streets, LaRue said. Thailand is very overcrowded with stray cats and dogs due to a lack of sterilization; the Soi Dog Foundation is actively trying to find the animals loving homes even if they are halfway around the world in Rome.
The four received by Larue and other volunteers had been handled since they were babies and were relatively calm. However, they did not arrive without their scars. Life is rough for them over there, LaRue said. Dreamy, for example, is a three-year-old cat with three legs. Her paperwork said she lost the leg in an accident. Her travel companion Banus had a tail which was poorly cropped when she was a kitten and it still shows. Despite having been shipped almost halfway around the world, the cats themselves showed a calm temperament as they were slowly introduced to the Floyd Felines and Friends facility by volunteers.
LaRue said her brother has had experience as a missionary in Thailand and face-timed the cats and spoke some Thai to them. She said Banus really responded to hearing familiar words spoken to him.
The Soi Dog Foundation had a very lengthy information process, said Mary Kate McCaffrey of Floyd Felines and Friends. The cats arrived with a certificate of health, all of their shots as well as sterilized. The foundation is requiring the Rome-based feline rescue to do follow-ups with the cats once they have been placed for adoption.
“Our mission is for owners to keep their animals,” LaRue said.
Finding responsible cat owners is the goal for all of the cats Floyd Felines and Friends take in, she said. The organization takes in most of the cats from the Public Animal Welfare Service on 99 North Ave. and works closely with other adoption agencies to make sure their cats find good homes.
“Rome is overpopulated and we cannot adopt our way out of this,” said LaRue.
One of the ways Floyd Felines and Friends combats this overpopulation is by exporting the cats that come under their care. The organization sends some of its cats to local stores such as Petsense and Petland, but also to Petsmart in Dalton. Last week volunteers took 13 cats to the Atlanta Humane Society and next week a group of cats will be sent up to Connecticut where they will be put up for adoption.
The cause of the overpopulation comes from pet owners not spaying or neutering their pets along with the fact there are not many affordable options when it comes to sterilization. LaRue said Floyd Felines and Friends as well as PAWS and other local pet rescues do what they can, but at the end of the day there is a need for responsible pet owners who can give animals a forever home.
Floyd Felines and Friends have rescued around 100 cats from PAWS so far this month and took in around 1,100 in 2018. Their organization has a triage unit set up to help nurse cats found sick at PAWS or abandoned. Overall, the main office for Floyd Felines and Friends is currently holding 60-80 cats, but has had up to 120. The organization does not give out their address to keep individuals from dumping cats at their door.
For more updates on the cats at Floyd Felines and Friends, along with their newest arrivals Dreamy, Blackie, Banus and Batie, follow the organization’s Facebook page. The Facebook page is also the best way to contact the organization for more information about adopting, donations or volunteering.