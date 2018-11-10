The contestants raised more than $10,200 during the campaign, which also resulted in CRBI Executive Director Jesse Demonbreun- Chapman having to pucker up to the whiskers and lips of the slimy catfish.
"It was gross and slimy," Simpson said after her smooch with the fish. "But I feel bad for the catfish." She said that any time she enters a competition she is in it to win it. "I like CRBI, too,' Simpson said. She raised $2,030 to lead the pack.
Personal trainer Kristy Agan was the second place fundraiser and also got to pucker up with the fish.
"Man, his lips were a lot softer than I expected," Agan said. "A little wet, but it was fun."
Demonbreun-Chapman said funds generated by the event are used to supplement the organization's budget.
"It helps us do all of the work that we do, education programs, clean-ups, water quality testing, the supplies we need and then it funds our efforts in advocacy," Demonbreun-Chapman said. The environmental group also reviews development plans, pollution discharge permits and trips to the state capitol to deal with lawmakers during the General Assembly session to better protect water in Georgia.
The final tally showed Simpson raising $2,030, Agan with $1,037, Melissa Rutledge was third with $957 followed by:
Thunder Pinard - $672
Brad Reeder - $670
John Graham - $656
Trent Prault - $570.80
Austen Earp - $475
Allison Terry - $277.72
Andy Lester - $263 and
James Lossick - $243
Lossick also got to kiss the fish as the person who finished at the bottom of the fundraising ladder.
In addition to the funds that were raised by the contestants, CRBI also received funds from the sale of tickets to the Catfish Fry and raffle tickets for a new kayak. Total figures for the fundraiser were not available at RN-T deadline.