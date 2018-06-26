Casting call goes out for Clint Eastwood movie scene being filmed in Rome next week
“The Mule” is based on a New York Times Magazine feature which told the story of a man in his 80s who is broke and facing the foreclosure of his business when he inadvertently becomes a drug mule for a Mexican cartel.
In addition to directing, the veteran actor will step in front of the lens again, alongside fellow stars Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña and Dianne Wiest, as well as Alison Eastwood, Taissa Farmiga and Ignacio Serricchio.
Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive.
Unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well—so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler.
But he isn’t the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it’s uncertain if he’ll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel’s enforcers, catch up to him.
The casting call is for July 6 is seeking various types who will be riding in a car with a stunt driver — who, according to the casting call — will be just driving safely down a highway. The lead characters will pass by their cars in search of someone.
The casting call is seeking:
Three young Caucasians sisters from five to ten years old, a teenage boy, a heavyset woman and boy to be the wife and son of a farmer, a real clown and men or women with pick up trucks.
The Augusta Chronicle has reported the film shooting in downtown August earlier this month and several other casting calls on Tammy Smith Casting - Atlanta’s Facebook page have several casting calls for the Atlanta area for “The Mule” this week and going into next week.
The Rome casting call stated the filming will be on July 6 and selections will be made this week. Those interested need to make submissions to projects2@tscasting.com using the subject line “montage.”
The film will be shooting primarily in Georgia and New Mexico. “The Mule” is a presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures, in Association with Imperative Entertainment. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. entertainment company.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.