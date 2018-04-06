Cartersville Medical Center to expand and upgrade emergency room
Mosley said the hospital reported more than 60,000 emergency room visits in 2017.
"That means we need more rooms. This will allow us to go to 43 ER beds through this construction," Mosley said. "We've got some operating rooms that are smaller, this will allow us to expand those to where every OR is pretty much the same size."
He said the fact that some of the operating rooms are a little tight limits the types of surgeries than can be done in those suites.
"The signal this sends is that we are an investible city and we are an investible community, and that's the way our parent corporation (Hospital Corporation of America) looks at us," Mosley said. Documents filed with the Department of Community Health project the price tag of the project at $13.8 million.
Responding to a question from the audience, Mosley said the hospital was still interested in providing Level Two Neo-natal Intensive Care Services, but has been turned down by the Department of Community Health three different times. "I don't know if any circumstances have changed that would allow us to do that," Mosley said. "We'd love to do it."
Mosley also explained the hospital was also seeking to upgrade its designation for trauma services. Ultimately, the hospital intends to seek Level Two Trauma center status, though that may not happen for a couple of years.