Cartersville man pleads guilty to production of child pornography
A Cartersville man pleaded guilty accusations he manipulated a minor to taking and sending him sexually explicit images — including images of her young family members, according to the U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay“ Pak:
Shawn Ryan Budovic, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Rome on Tuesday.
Budovic used the messenger app Kik to meet his former girlfriend when she was a minor and over time groomed her to believe that his sexual interest in children was normal.
He discussed his sexual interest in young children with his girlfriend and sent her images of child pornography. Eventually, Budovic asked her for sexually explicit photographs of her younger siblings, who were as young as three, five, and nine-years-old at the time.
Homeland Security Investigations agents found pornographic photos of the children on Budovic’s phone when they executed a search warrant at his home.
"Budovic operated as an online predator who targeted very young children for sexual exploitation," Pak said in a press release. "His conduct is especially egregious because he preyed upon a group of siblings, potentially causing irreparable harm to the victims individually and to the family collectively."
He is facing a sentence of 25 years in prison, which is a binding sentencing recommendation pending approval by the Court. Budovic’s sentencing is scheduled for July 13.