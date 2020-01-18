Terrick Robinson of Cartersville has been found guilty of drug distribution that resulted in the death of a West Virginia woman.
The 9-day trial took place in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
The Times West Virginian reported Friday a jury found the 35-year-old Robinson guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting, one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting, one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime – aiding and abetting, one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
During the trial, it was revealed that Robinson distributed and trafficked 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl.
According to the Times, Robinson would distribute drugs to different motels as he traveled from Georgia to West Virginia.
Courtney DuBois of Fairmont, West Virginia was one of the people Robinson distributed to and whose death was ultimately caused by fentanyl she received from Robinson.
According to police, Robinson took the woman's body back to Cartersville, where he dismembered it and disposed of it at the Bartow County Landfill.