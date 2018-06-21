Cartersville divorce attorney killed by client's ex-husband
Cartersville police say a man shot and killed his ex-wife's attorney and then killed himself on Wednesday.
According to Cartersville Police Department Lt. M.E. Bettikofer:
The ex-wife of Walter Radford called police to say her ex-husband called her and said he’d just killed her divorce attorney Antonio Mari. At approximately 1:37 p.m. police were dispatched to Mari’s law office at 605 North Tennessee St.
They discovered Mari had been shot several times and Radford was seen fleeing the scene in a late model Ford pickup truck.
Cartersville police and Bartow County Sheriff’s Department located the pickup truck at the home of Radford’s ex-wife on Willow Bend Road.
Radford had forcibly entered the home through the back door. At approximately 2:40 p.m., police entered the home and found Radford dead from an apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound.
The Cartersville Police Department was assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.