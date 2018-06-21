You are the owner of this article.
Cartersville divorce attorney killed by client's ex-husband

Antonio Mari

Cartersville police say a man shot and killed his ex-wife's attorney and then killed himself on Wednesday.

According to Cartersville Police Department Lt. M.E. Bettikofer:

The ex-wife of Walter Radford called police to say her ex-husband called her and said he’d just killed her divorce attorney Antonio Mari. At approximately 1:37 p.m. police were dispatched to Mari’s law office at  605 North Tennessee St.

They discovered Mari had been shot several times and Radford was seen fleeing the scene in a late model Ford pickup truck.

Cartersville police and Bartow County Sheriff’s Department located the pickup truck at the home of Radford’s ex-wife on Willow Bend Road.

Radford had forcibly entered the home through the back door. At approximately 2:40 p.m., police entered the home and found Radford dead from an apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound.

The Cartersville Police Department was assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.