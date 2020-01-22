Another Republican has announced they're running for the 14th Congressional District seat to be vacated by Rep. Tom Graves.
Ga. Rep. Kevin Cooke, who is also the assistant athletic director at Shorter University, made the announcement Wednesday morning via his campaign website. He's now the sixth Republican who has stated they'll run for the seat.
Cooke who has represented Ga. District 18 -- primarily Harlson and Carroll counties -- since 2011 will not be stepping down from his post for the U.S. congressional run.
"Representing the people of Haralson and Carroll counties in Atlanta has been an honor, but the last nine years have not always been easy," Cooke stated in his release. "Being in the majority taught me that political party alone is not an accurate way to measure a person’s principles and beliefs in limited government."
He also makes the third candidate to enter the race from outside the 14th District, Floyd County GOP chair Luke Martin said.
"Rep. Cooke, like two other candidates, lives outside the 14th District. I'm sure they have well thought out reasons for why they're running in our district instead of their own," Martin said. "I look forward to hearing from them at our meeting this Thursday and our debate scheduled for April. 17."
At this point two candidates have shifted their campaigns to District 14: Marjorie Greene earlier moved her campaign from Georgia's District 6 -- representing portions of Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb counties -- and Ben Bullock announced on Tuesday he was moving his campaign from District 7 -- primarily Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.
Cooke stated his purpose in running is not to only confront the "radical left and their liberal agenda" but also "stand up to big government Republicans behind closed doors in Washington."
"Contrary to popular belief, a giant wave of socialism is not the biggest threat facing our nation, but rather it is the slow drift away from our Constitution allowed for decades by parties that stands to destroy our country," he stated
At this point five other Republicans have announced they'll run for the post, so far no Democrats have announced.
Ben Bullock, a U.S. Air Force veteran, moved over his campaign and approximately $74,100 cash on hand from the District 6 race. He cited his priority issues include jobs and the economy, national security and veterans, infrastructure, healthcare and the Second Amendment.
Kyle Perkins, a young Dallas Republican, announced he’s running for the seat in Congress. On top of voicing his support for President Donald Trump he stated he would not be accepting donations larger than $2,600.
Dr. John Cowan, a local neurosurgeon and business owner, announced last week he’s running for the seat. Cowan has long ties to the local Republican party and also brings the possibility that he could self-fund his campaign.
Clayton Fuller, an Air Force veteran from Lookout Mountain and a former assistant district attorney, was appointed by President Donald Trump as a White House Fellow and recently worked in the office of the vice president, his announcement stated.
Marjorie Greene, a wealthy businesswoman from Alpharetta, switched from the District 6 race to become the first person to enter the District 14 contest following the announcement by Graves. Greene also brought in a $600,000 war chest from her District 6 bid.
Martin said he has extended invitations to all of the candidates to attend their monthly meeting this Thursday at Moe’s Original BBQ downtown at 6 p.m.
All the candidates must file their 2019 Year-End report by Jan. 31, covering activity through Dec. 31, 2019. House and Senate committees file quarterly, with just one more report, due April 15, before the May 19 primary.