Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is among the 52 attorneys general seeking to wipe out student debt for military veterans who become totally and permanently disabled in connection with their service.
The bipartisan coalition sent a letter last week urging the U.S. Department of Education to automatically forgive those veterans' student loans.
“Our veterans made a promise to us when they offered to serve our nation in the armed forces, and we as a nation must keep our promises to them, particularly to those who were injured in the line of duty,” Carr said in a statement.
Last year DOE identified more than 42,000 veterans eligible for student loan relief due to a service-related disability, according to the letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
However, fewer than 9,000 had applied to have their loans discharged by April 2018, and more than 25,000 had student loans in default.
The letter, which was led by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, calls on DOE to develop a process to automatically discharge the student loans of veterans determined by the Department of Veterans Affairs to be eligible for such relief.
While the automatic discharge process is in development, the letter proposes, DOE should halt debt collection efforts targeting disabled veterans, and clear their credit reports of any negative reporting related to their student loans.
Under federal law, DOE is required to discharge the federal student loans of veterans determined by the Department of Veterans Affairs to be unemployable (or totally and permanently disabled) due to a service-connected condition.
Although DOE currently requires disabled veterans to take affirmative steps to apply for a loan discharge, those steps are not required by law.