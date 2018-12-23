West Rome Baptist members carol in Garden Lakes

On Dec. 19, members of West Rome Baptist Church went caroling door to door around the Garden Lakes community. Rome Fire Department firefighters, including Tye Simms, John Miller and Devin Porter, accompanied the group from the church with a fire truck. The group sang “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and ended each stop with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” This is the second year a group from the church has caroled in a randomly chosen Rome neighborhood. / contributed

