Carnegie Building slated for repairs
The Carnegie Building, which currently houses a number of city offices, is set to undergo significant roof and ceiling repairs over the coming months once City Manager Sammy Rich finds a temporary office space to lease while work is performed.
Rich updated members of the Joint Services Committee on the project Friday morning. He is currently looking to secure a space on a six-month lease, preferably downtown but his search is not limited to there, he said. Once a spot is found, the offices will be moved out as quickly as possible and the work hopefully completed by the end of a lease agreement.
There are also mold issues at the 607 Broad St. building which is over a century old, Rich said. He did not have a total cost for the renovations because an assessment of all that has to be done has not been completed. However, he said he is looking for insurance to kick in and help with funds.
The building was founded as a library and operated as such up to the opening of the new Rome-Floyd County Library on Riverside Parkway in 1988. Architect Tom Spector saw to the historic rehabilitation of the building, which was completed in 1991. Currently the departments it houses include the joint Rome-Floyd County Planning and Building Inspection departments as well as the Downtown Development Authority and the South Rome Redevelopment Corp.
The meeting also touched on renewing agreements between the city and county, including for the Fourth Avenue and Joint Law Enforcement Center parking decks along with the jail. No changes to the agreements, which have expired but continue in effect until another is passed, are expected outside of a date change, County Manager Jamie McCord said. Renewals of the agreements are likely to go before the city and county commissions next month, pending the completion of legal review by both entities’ attorneys, he continued.
The city paid out $75,389.75 in jail payments for 2017. The city pays a one-time $15 booking fee along with $40 a day for the inmates it brings in.
Officials agreed they needed to come together to petition state legislators to respond to local concerns over how the Georgia Department of Corrections deals with housing state prisoners in local jails. The state does not begin reimbursing counties for costs until a state inmate has been housed for two weeks. McCord said the state keeps inmates at the jail right up until the last day before taking custody of them, effectively avoiding having to pay.
City Commissioner Evie McNiece and County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace agreed a joint meeting with legislators should be held in August or September.
Associate Editor Doug Walker contributed to this report.