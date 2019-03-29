Every 15 minutes a class of Cave spring Elementary School Students would listen to a different presentation led by one or more volunteers who discussed with the students what they did for a living as part of the school's career day.
The Friday morning event featured county first responders, Lyons Bridge Farms, AT&T, a Department of Natural Resources game warden and the Public Animal Welfare Services who set up displays on the school's playground. Presentations from the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy were set up in the media center and gymnasium. There were also representatives from Rome Little Theatre, Children's Dental Center, Petland, Home Depot and the Rome News-Tribune.
Students were able to hear how bomb squad members use equipment to diffuse bombs in a presentation from Lt. Nathan Blanton from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office. The Cave Spring Fire Department showed students around a fire engine, showing them the different equipment used in a fire. Workers from Petland brought Lady, a basset hound puppy, along with a kitten and a long haired rabbit.
After presentations the professionals allowed the students to ask them questions about their day-to-day jobs. Fifth-grade students visiting the PAWS presentation got a chance to pet Gunner, animal control's resident dog. Students asked Jeff Mitchell who works for PAWS where Gunner came from. Mitchell explained to students that Gunner was abandoned by his owners and has now found a new home at PAWS.
After students visited nine stations they broke for lunch and continued normal activities for the day.