Candidates lining up cash for clash, battles are ramping up in the Nov. general election
Local voters will decide two contested seats for the Georgia General Assembly in November. And, while they're unopposed in the May 22 primaries, the candidates are filling their war chests.
Republican incumbent Chuck Hufstetler is facing a challenge for the state Senate District 52 seat from Democrat Evan Ross. The district covers all of Floyd and parts of Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon counties.
Ross reported $6,466 cash on hand as of March 31 in the campaign finance report due last week to the State Ethics Commission. Contributions and expenses over $100 must be itemized in the reports.
His biggest donation, the maximum $2,500, came from Sean Cavanaugh, a self-employed artist in New York. Another $1,000 came from Kenneth Ross, a retiree also living in New York.
Ross put just over $500 of his own money into his campaign so far. Among the other major donors are Jill Devereaux, a Decatur attorney, and Ryan Field, a research manager in Austin, Texas, with $500 each. Locally, Rome educator Jennifer Hoyt contributed $150 and Charlotte Swancy, a farmer in Gordon County, gave $300.
Expenses listed so far were his $400 qualifying fee and a mailbox rental.
Hufstetler, who's in his third two-year term, reported $138,390 in his campaign account.
Sitting legislators can't accept contributions while the General Assembly is in session and he listed no major donors during the three-month period covered by the latest report.
In addition to his own filing fee, Hufstetler's expense report lists payments of the filing fees for the five local Republicans up for election this year: County Commissioners Rhonda Wallace, Larry Maxey and Scotty Hancock and County School Board members Chip Hood and Tony Daniel.
The state House District 13 covers central Floyd County, including all of the city of Rome. Republican incumbent Katie Dempsey will go up against Democratic challenger John Burnette II in November.
Dempsey, finishing her sixth two-year term, reported $23,409 cash on hand, with no contributions during this session of the Legislature.
Her expenditures included her $400 filing fee, a $1,000 donation to the Sandra Deal Scholarship Fund, $180 for campaign wireless services and $375 toward a luncheon for the Rome High football championship team at the state capitol that was hosted by Hufstetler.
Burnette had no contributions or expenses to report through March 31.
Most candidates for the open Floyd County commission and board of education seats will be unopposed on the November general election ballot. Incumbent Commissioners Larry Maxey and Scotty Hancock, along with school board members Chip Hood and Tony Daniel, are slated to start new four-year terms in January 2019.
In lieu of financial disclosure reports, they've filed affidavits with the county elections department saying they don't plan to accept or spend more than $2,500 this election cycle.
The County Commission Post 1 seat will be contested in the general election, with Democrat Stephanie Wright challenging Republican incumbent Rhonda Wallace. The candidates — unopposed in the May 22 primaries — are gearing up for a battle but spending has been low so far.
Wallace reported $780.95 in her campaign account after accepting a $216 donation from Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and using it to pay her qualifying fee.
Wright had a balance of $91.20 as of the March 31 cut-off point. She reported a single large donation of $100, from Ron Runeborg, a Minnesota writer, and expenses of $8.20.
Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price is the only non-appointed juvenile court judge in the state. He's running unopposed in the nonpartisan election, which is held at the same time as the primaries.
Price reported taking in $4,202.49 and using it to pay his qualifying fee, which is set at 3 percent of an office's annual salary.
Congressional candidates file quarterly reports with the Federal Election Commission.
Democrat Steve Foster, a Dalton physician, is challenging Republican incumbent Tom Graves for the U.S. House District 14 seat that covers all of Northwest Georgia.
The newest report, through March 31, isn't due until Sunday and Foster hasn't submitted any campaign financials yet. Graves last reported $1.6 million cash on hand through Dec. 31, 2017.