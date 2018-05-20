Candidate Q&A: Kay Ann Wetherington
Name: Kay Ann Wetherington
Office sought: Judge, Floyd County Superior Court
Age: 54
Occupation: Assistant District Attorney
Website: www.kayann.info
1) What do you see as the role of a Superior Court judge?
The oath a Superior Court judge takes upon entering office states in part: “I will administer justice without respect to person and do equal rights to the poor and the rich, and I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all duties incumbent on me as judge … [a]nd agreeably to the laws and constitution of the state and the Constitution of the United States. So help me God.” In addition, a judge must be knowledgeable, efficient, organized and handle herself in a way that gains citizen respect and inspires confidence in our judicial system regardless of which side prevails.
2) What are your qualifications for the position?
I have been a lawyer for 25 years and have served as an assistant district attorney for the last 20 years. Judges spend approximately 80 percent of their bench time on criminal cases. I have tried over 450 criminal and civil jury trials, including those involving some of the most serious crimes of murder, rape and child molestation. During my years of private practice, I gained experience in family law, probate, real estate, insurance defense litigation and criminal defense. Superior Court is a trial court, and my well-rounded experience has prepared me to be an efficient and fair-minded trial court judge.
3) Name a jurist you admire and explain why.
During the course of my 25 year law career, I have encountered several outstanding jurists. However, Judge Robert Walther will forever be an outstanding example of how I strive to conduct myself both in the courtroom and personally. He presided over my first civil jury trial in 1993. I was assigned to his courtroom as assistant district attorney for several years. After I lost my father to Parkinson’s disease in 1995, Judge Walther, who was a district attorney before he became judge, became my mentor. We had many conversations about law and life, and I loved him dearly.
4) Are there any new approaches to criminal justice — such as the specialty courts run by Judges Colston and Niedrach — that you find intriguing?
Our accountability courts have brought new perspectives to handling cases where people have identifiable substance abuse issues and/or identifiable mental health problems. Regrettably, since the close of Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital, our jail has become the depository of people who are mentally ill. Likewise, the traditional approach of prison time for those addicted to substances leave the person just as addicted upon release and almost certain to re-offend. Our accountability courts are effective. We must always be open to try new tools for our courts to use to serve our citizens and meet the changing needs of our community.