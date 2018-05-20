Candidate Q&A: Emily J. Matson
Name: Emily J. Matson
Office sought: Judge, Floyd County Superior Court
Age: 38
Occupation: Attorney
Website: www.matsonforjudge.com
1) What do you see as the role of a Superior Court judge?
A Superior Court judge is first and foremost a leader in our community. He or she is responsible to conduct themselves in a manner that brings respect and honor to the local government and confidence in our judicial process. From this position of leadership, they are tasked to preside over the broken people and broken promises in our community. In his or her courtroom, the judge guides how legal cases are processed and whether the law is correctly applied to each case. In certain circumstances, a judge’s discretion is the sole rule and the balance of justice and mercy.
2) What are your qualifications for the position?
For 12 years, I have been a general practice attorney with my primary experience being a litigator in Superior Court. I have studied and litigated on a broad range of legal issues, from adoptions to family violence petitions to trusts to divorce. There is hardly one of the 53 Titles in the Georgia Code that I have not dug into. I have tried contested hearings in over 19 Georgia counties and jury trials in three counties. I am confident in deciding tough situations, guiding people through their worst times and doing the right thing when no one is looking.
3) Name a jurist you admire and explain why.
Justice Antonin Scalia — while probably the smartest man in the room — could laugh at himself. He did not think himself "God" and sought to hear each case with an impartial mind. I also adore Justice Leah Ward Sears for being strong but feminine, and a bold leader at such a young age (she became a judge at 29).
4) Are there any new approaches to criminal justice — such as the specialty courts run by Judges Colston and Niedrach — that you find intriguing?
I certainly look forward to the continued unfolding of our accountability courts. The issue of drug addiction is multi-faceted, involving a disrespect for law, medical condition and broken spirit. Mental illness and its effect on self-control and culpability clearly demand a more hands-on and comprehensive approach to both the punitive and rehabilitative elements of our criminal justice regime. It all takes more work BUT if we can limit recidivism, it’s worth trying. I also would like to explore "restorative justice," where victims have the opportunity to participate in determining outcomes and forgiveness is used for complete healing.