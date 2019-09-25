Rome residents have two opportunities within a week to listen to and ask questions of candidates for the six nonpartisan City Commission seats up for grabs before the Nov. 5 election.
The Floyd County Republican Party is hosting the first candidate forum Thursday at 6 p.m. at Moe's Original Bar B Que, 107 W. First St., next to Heritage Park.
"This is open to the public and there will be microphones for people if they want to ask the candidates questions," Floyd GOP Spokesman Mickey Tuck said Wednesday, adding if folks wish to order food first, they should arrive by 5:30.
Eight out of the nine candidates running for seats in Wards 1 and 3 have confirmed they will be there. Only Ward 1 incumbent Milton Slack will not be able to attend as he has a previous obligation in Brooklyn, New York.
The second candidate forum on Oct. 1 is being put on at 6:30 p.m. by the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. at Thankful Baptist Church's Russell Family Life Center, 935 Spider Webb Drive in Rome.
Founded in 1908 from the vision of nine African-American female students at Howard University in Washington, D.C., AKA has since "flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members," according to the organization's website.
AKA Public Relations Chair Sandra Roberts said Wednesday she believes this is AKA's first such political forum in Rome, but she doesn't think it has anything to do with the fact that four of the nine candidates are African-Americans, including Mayor Bill Collins of Ward 3, Ward 3 challenger Bonny Askew and Ward 1 incumbents Sundai Stevenson and Slack.
Also running for the three open seats in Ward 1 are incumbent Bill Irmscher and challengers Mark Cochran and James "Jim" Bojo. Ward 3 incumbent Craig McDaniel also will face challenger Jennifer "J.J." Walker Seifert for those three seats.
"We have partnered with the NAACP in the past," Roberts said of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, adding, however, that this event does not involve the NAACP and has more to do with wanting to hold a general political event as they do at least once per year.
AKA focuses on voter education, voter registration, health care reform, gun violence and redistricting, among other issues, according to a press release sent out Wednesday.
The forum will give the community a chance to interact with the candidates and learn more about their platforms, Roberts said. She said four candidates have so far been confirmed to attend and her organization is reaching out again to the others in hopes of a full slate.
Registered voters in the city of Rome will be able to select three candidates for each ward and the top three in each race will start four-year terms in January.