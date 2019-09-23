Six Rome City Commission seats are on the ballot in November and the Floyd County Republican Party is holding a candidate forum Thursday.
The seats are nonpartisan.
Floyd GOP spokesman Mickey Tuck said all nine candidates have been invited to the event, which is set for 6 p.m. at Moe's Original Bar B Que, 107 W. First St., next to Heritage Park. Anyone interested in getting to know who's running is welcome.
"Each candidate will have the opportunity to speak and answer questions from the audience," Tuck said.
Five candidates are running for the three Ward 1 seats: James "Jim" Bojo, Mark Cochran and the incumbents Milton Slack, Bill Irmscher and Sundai Stevenson.
Four are vying for the three seats in Ward 3 where Commissioner Evie McNiece is not seeking a new term. On the ballot are Bonny Askew, J.J. Walker Seifert and incumbents Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel.
Registered voters in the city of Rome will be able to select three candidates for each ward. The top three in each race will start four-year terms in January.
Tuck said Monday that Cochran, Stevenson and Irmscher in Ward 1 and McDaniel in Ward 3 have said they'll attend and, "we are expecting others to confirm before the meeting."
Early voting starts Oct. 14 for the Nov. 5 city election. There are no county, state or federal elections this year, but Rome residents also will decide on allowing restaurants to serve alcohol for Sunday brunch as early as 11 a.m.
Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote.
Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said there were close to 19,000 voters in the city of Rome as of early August – although he's not expecting a robust turnout.
"I typically order ballots for about 30% so ... 5,700," Brady told the elections board.
Rome had 16,831 registered voters in 2017, the last city election. Turnout was 26.3%, equal to 4,434 voters, with all city school board seats on the ballot along with countywide votes on ELOST and SPLOST packages.
Floyd County had a total of 48,691 registered voters in the 2017 election compared with 52,475 in November 2018 and 54,649 as of Sept. 1.
Thursday's candidate forum comes just two days after National Voter Registration Day, a concerted push to get all eligible citizens on the roster. Georgia's presidential preference primary is set for March 24, 2020.
LWV members will have booths set up Tuesday at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, and at Rome, Armuchee and Model high schools. In Georgia, voters can register at age 17 1/2 to vote when they turn 18.