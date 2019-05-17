Cancer Navigators’ 9th Annual Cast Off Against Cancer is Sunday from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Barron Stadium. The free event will include music, vendors, and daisy drop.
“The most special part of the event is the walk from the stadium to the pedestrian bridge to drop daisies in the Oostanaula River in honor or in memory of loved ones who have fought or are fighting cancer,” said Sarah Husser, Fundraising & Community Outreach Coordinator for Cancer Navigators. “I encourage everyone to stop by on May 19 to experience the event and learn more about Cancer Navigators.”
Cancer Navigators serves as a complement to the medical expertise of cancer care providers by navigating patients to resources that touch all levels of the healing experience: body, mind and spirit. Services are free of charge to patients, and in 2018, Cancer Navigators served over 1,700 patients with an economic impact of over $2 million.
Cast Off Against Cancer marks the conclusion of a community wide fundraising effort on behalf of Cancer Navigators by Cast Off teams. A variety of awards and trophies, from Most Money Raised to Team Spirit, will be presented to teams. All event proceeds remain in our community to help provide front-line services to cancer patients.
For more information on the event and Cancer Navigators, visit www.cancernavigatorsga.org or call 706-509-5040.