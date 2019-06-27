The year was 1939. A loaf of bread cost, $0.08, gas was $0.10 a gallon, the average price for a new car was $700 and a week at the brand new Boy Scouts of America Camp Sidney Dew cost $5.
Located up in an area simply known as The Pocket, the camp has grown from 80 acres to more than 650 mostly-mountaintop acres, virtually surrounded by the Chattahoochee National Forest.
On Friday, the Northwest Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America will host a special 80th birthday celebration for the camp which has hosted thousands upon thousands of scouts through the years. Ceremonies will get underway at 6:30 p.m. and end with the final fire ring of the year around 8 p.m.
In the early 1990s, there was a real fear that the camp might cease to exist. There were rumors of a merger between the Northwest Council and either the Atlanta or Chattanooga councils.
If the Scouts ceased using the camp, it would revert back to the Dew family as had been stipulated when the family made the original donation of approximately 80 acres.
Horace “Ed” Edmondson, a Cedartown native who attended his first summer camp at Dew in 1940, said a group of dedicated volunteers made sure that didn’t happen. They created the Camp Sidney Dew Alumni Association, an organization that still exists, in support of the camp and its impact on generations yet to come.
Edmondson graduated from Cedartown High in 1941 and served on the staff at camp that summer.
Aside from his days at Clemson, a stint in the U.S. Merchant Marines and a few years with GE up north before the Rome plant opened, Edmondson has been a fixture at the camp where he has taught wood carving for decades. Now one of the staff cabins is named for him.
“He has taught so many boys how to handle a knife,” said longtime Rome Scoutmaster Andy Davis said.
One thing that stands out about Camp Sidney Dew is, “probably the love that the adults still have for it when they come back,” Davis said.
“There have been a number of guys that have worked in the alumni association that come back and work on the weekends, some during the week, to try to maintain it and improve. It’s that kind of heart that has sustained it.”
Boy Scout units from all over the Southeast have come to Camp Sidney Dew through the years.
“They choose to go to Sidney Dew as opposed to one of the Atlanta-area camps, because they get a personal and friendly staff that cares about working with their boys,” Davis said.
“I had a fantastic time at the Sidney Dew Summer Camp,” said Nate Kozelle, 12, a member of Scouts BSA Troop 113 in Rome. He particularly enjoyed an environmental science class where he learned that simple dish soap can remove oils from water.
“In Wilderness survival we built a shelter to sleep in with the materials around us in the forest using no man-made items,” Kozelle said. “In life saving we learned all about how to save people ... We also got CPR certified.”
Camp Director Anthony Hall said the relatively small size of the camp makes it attractive.
“A lot of these big camps have a thousand kids that come a week and they can’t really address all of the needs the kids have,” Hall said. “We have small class sizes, quick turn around on any needs that have to be addressed and as people leave they always say that it’s definitely a family atmosphere here at camp.
Max McAdams, Scoutmaster for Troop 30 in Shannon, said the impact of Camp Sidney Dew is not quantifiable.
“It affects boys is so many ways, in their character, how they make decisions, how they learn to interact with other around the world ... It’s my favorite place on Earth,” he said.
The summer camps typically bring in about 200 kids a week, add in staff and there are generally between 250 and 300 people on the side of the mountain during camp weeks in the summer.
Northwest Georgia Council Scout Executive Jeff Brasher said it is available about 50 weeks.
“We try to minimize use in August because the camp is a living breathing thing and it does need to rest,” Brasher said. Christmas and Easter weeks are the only times when he said the camp actually shuts down.
This past week was a bittersweet week for kids from Troop 12 in Adairsville, the oldest troop in Georgia, founded in 1915.
While at Camp Sidney Dew, scouts learned of the death of Ray Ellis who had served as Scoutmaster for the troop for 45 years, according to family members. He was 88 years old.