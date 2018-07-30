Sai Keomanivong (left) asks counselor Nicole Earley to hold down a piece of the rhythm drum he's building Monday during the "We Will Rock You" musical activity week of Camp Anthony summer day camp. / Diane Wagner
Camp Anthony Director Erin Cape (left) gets some organizational assistance Monday from "camp counselor in training" Emma Wood during the final week of the Rome-Floyd Parks & Rec summer day camp in Garden Lakes. / Diane Wagner
Counselor Tori Thomas (left) helps a group of younger children make rhythm drums Monday during the final week of Camp Anthony, the Rome-Floyd Parks & Rec summer day camp in Garden Lakes. / Diane Wagner
Sai Keomanivong (left) asks counselor Nicole Earley to hold down a piece of the rhythm drum he's building Monday during the "We Will Rock You" musical activity week of Camp Anthony summer day camp. / Diane Wagner
Camp Anthony Director Erin Cape (left) gets some organizational assistance Monday from "camp counselor in training" Emma Wood during the final week of the Rome-Floyd Parks & Rec summer day camp in Garden Lakes. / Diane Wagner
Counselor Tori Thomas (left) helps a group of younger children make rhythm drums Monday during the final week of Camp Anthony, the Rome-Floyd Parks & Rec summer day camp in Garden Lakes. / Diane Wagner