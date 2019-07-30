Rome City Schools has called a board meeting for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss real estate acquisition, the board will immediately go into a closed session.
The city school board has been meeting in closed sessions to discuss potential real estate transactions since after their spring planning session in May. Superintendent Lou Byars brought up to the board at the session that he had a potential real estate proposition for them to review. Byars brought up real estate talks during the board's discussion of the ongoing school bus issue which has all but been resolved.
The board voted on purchasing new school buses immediately following the planning session but have not announced where they will place the buses once they are delivered. The federal government told both the city of Rome and RCS that the Rome Transportation Department facility — which is funded by federal dollars — can not be used to house school buses. The board has until the end of 2019 to come into full compliance with the Georgia Department of Transportation audit which terminated the long standing agreement with the RTD.