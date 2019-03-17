The Callahan Street railroad crossing will remain open to traffic following a survey of vehicles using the road.
The most important reason: It's the fastest route for Rome-Floyd County fire trucks responding to calls in the area between North Broad Street and Calhoun Avenue.
"Seconds count," Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said, reporting back with comments from Fire Chief Troy Brock. "Any deviation from the quickest route could cost lives."
The public works committee agreed not to pursue the matter further.
Jenkins did a study on traffic flow after neighbors petitioned last month to close the crossing in hopes it would eliminate the constant sounding of horns. Trains approaching at-grade crossings must sound their horns from at least a quarter-mile away.
Reconfiguring the intersection as a quiet zone would involve safety upgrades costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. Closing it would be cheap, Jenkins said, but the railroad would likely fight any attempts to reopen it if the route is needed.
About 1,400 vehicles a day use the crossing, Jenkins said.
Rome's public safety committee also heard updates on sidewalk projects and state road-striping projects, and approved several temporary street-closings for special events.
The Downtown Development Authority received permissions for its Downtown Saturdays block parties scheduled throughout the year:
On May 4, the 200- and 300-blocks of Broad Street will close to traffic all day, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Broad Street also will be closed — from the 100-block through the 400-block — for Fiddlin' Fest on Oct. 12.
The July 6 celebration will take in the Town Green so Tribune Street in that block, to include the Forum River Center, will be closed from 4 p.m. to midnight. Other events will be at Bridgepoint Plaza, with minor effects. The roadway at the plaza connecting the parking and West First Street will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 1 and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 4.
A Rome High School soap box derby netted approval to close all of Wolf Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 2 for a test run and April 19 for the event. Jenkins said students are making the gravity-based race cars for a class, and the road is mainly used to access the school complex.
"That's a pretty good hill. It's a great idea," said Commissioner Jamie Doss, one of the committee members.
One Community United also got tentative permission to use the Chief John Ross Memorial Pedestrian Bridge for its annual community meal on the evening of Sept. 15. The bridge is jointly owned by the city and Floyd County. Jenkins said County Manager Jamie McCord plans to recommend approval to his board.
Jenkins also told the committee that a consultant is currently evaluating the state of the sidewalks in the city. They'll use software to analyze features such as frequency of use, trip-and-fall hazards and handicap accessibility to come up with a priority list for repairs.
"We have more funding for sidewalks this year than we've had for a while," Jenkins noted.
He's also talking with Georgia Department of Transportation officials about funding improvements to the sidewalks along state routes including Turner McCall Boulevard, Shorter Avenue, Ga. 53 and North Broad Street.
"A lot of them were built in the early '80s and '90s and are not up to (Americans with Disability Act) standards ... I want to be a little more proactive in fixing GDOT's sidewalks," Jenkins said.
He's also applying for a $50,000 grant GDOT is offering for road safety upgrades such as signage and thermoplastic reflective striping. That's in addition to the $450,000 or so a year the city gets for repaving through the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant program funded through the gas tax.