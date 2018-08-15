Calhoun farm participates in Atlanta Farmers’ Market
Owned and run by Mitch and Elizabeth Lawson, Rise ‘N Shine has been a certified organic farm since its origination in 2005. In the 13 years since, the farm has grown to be one of the largest community-supported agriculture farms in Georgia, delivering produce to Northwest Georgia and Metro Atlanta.
Customers who purchase a share of the CSA can weekly choose which produce they want in their personalized box, which is then delivered to central locations such as cafes, churches or organization buildings for individual pick-up.
This time of year, shareholders have the option of choosing among watermelon, cantaloupe, four varieties of tomatoes, four varieties of potatoes, garlic, squash, zucchini and cucumbers.
While Rise ‘N Shine does not participate in Rome’s farmers markets, much of the local communities are becoming more aware of the owners and the local organic farm. Besides the CSA deliveries, one main way Rise ‘N Shine markets their produce is through their participation in an Atlanta farmers market.
Early on Saturday mornings, employees of the Calhoun farm arrive at Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center around 7 a.m. to set up their vending station.
A large sign invites customers under the tent where vegetables are displayed, products are on tables, and prices are labeled. Around 8:30 a.m., the first few buyers are filing into the parking lot full of other tents of the same nature.
Rise ‘N Shine is only one of the regular vendors at the FFM. There are 25 farms who set up shop at this market on Saturdays, plus rotating vendors depending on the season. In the past ten years or so, the popularity of farmers markets and buying local food have dramatically increased. Farmers in the Rome area have begun to set up similar markets twice a week at Ridge Ferry Park from June to October. Yet because of the great demand in the Atlanta area, FFM runs every Saturday of the year.
Holly Hollingsworth, director of the FFM, said that what separates this market from others is the story behind the curtain.
In 2014, three women farmers wanted to start a new market to bring sustainable and local food to Atlanta neighborhoods. They hired Hollingsworth as director, and the founders’ previous experience in agriculture aided their success.
“Working in the local food community for 20 years, they made connections with some of the other farmers,” Hollingsworth said. “That’s why I believe this market is so successful and why we have so many farmers compared to other markets around Atlanta and Georgia. The farmers are actually the founders.”
Charlotte Swancy is one of the original founders of the market and the president of the FFM board.
She owns Riverview Farms with her husband. The couple moved back to Ranger 18 years ago to save the family farm and started to grow their own vegetables and raise livestock.
Over time, the Swancy family produced enough to be able to become regular vendors at four markets, one of which being a Rome market, and begin the process of opening their own butcher shop.
Despite Riverview’s proximity to Rome, the Freedom market is special to them.
“We built a lot of community around our farm,” Swancy said. “We have 11 different locations, each one has its own community around it who share recipes and have potlucks, so they really come together around farm and around food.”
In the four years she’s been a part of FFM and other markets in Northwest Georgia, she’s seen both vendors and visitors impacted by the rising trend of farmers markets.
“They want to know who grew this food,” Swancy said. “They get tired of going to the grocery store, there’s just no connection, no face to the food.”
The size of the FFM compared to the Rome markets is generally reflective of the local populations. Yet, the Rome markets, like the FFM, offer the opportunity for neighbors to meet, farmers to sell their produce, and connect people to their food.
Freedom Farmer’s Market is at the Carter Center and is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from March to December, and 9 a.m. to noon from January through February. The Rome Farmers Market is at the Ridge Ferry Park pavilion, Wednesdays and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. until Oct. 17.